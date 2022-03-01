Israel's Yad Vashem condemns Russian strike near Kyiv Holocaust monument

Israel's Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Centre voiced its "vehement condemnation" of a Russian attack on Tuesday near a Kyiv monument to Babyn Yar, site of a World War Two massacre of Jews by German occupation troops and Ukrainian auxiliaries.

"We call on the international community to take concerted measures to safeguard civilian lives as well as these historical sites because of their irreplaceable value for research, education and commemoration of the Holocaust," Yad Vashem said in a statement.

yad vashem holocaust memorial "vehemently" condemns russian attack near ukraine's babyn yar (Writing by Dan Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)