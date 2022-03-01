Left Menu

U.S. says expels Russian spy working for United Nations

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 23:41 IST
U.S. says expels Russian spy working for United Nations

The United States is expelling a Russia "intelligence operative" who works at the United Nations, said a spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to United Nations on Tuesday. "On February 28, the United States also initiated the process to require the departure of one Russian intelligence operative working at the United Nations who has abused their privileges of residence in the United States," the spokesperson said.

The expulsion of the Russian working for the United Nations is in addition to the 12 Russian U.N. diplomats whom Washington has also ordered to leave the country over national security concerns.

