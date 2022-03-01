Left Menu

Extortion case: Special Court grants CBI permission to question Anil Deshmukh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been granted permission by a special court to record the statement of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the Rs 100 crore alleged extortion case.

Updated: 01-03-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 23:45 IST
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been granted permission by a special court to record the statement of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the Rs 100 crore alleged extortion case. CBI approached the special court seeking to record his statement at Arthur Road jail where former minister Deshmukh is lodged. The statement will be recorded on March 3, 4 and 5.

The CBI had earlier recorded the statements of suspended police officers Sachin Vaze, Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande. Deshmukh was taken into custody after hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 2 November 2021. Following CBI's FIR against him on April 21, 2021 on the charges of corruption, the ED launched a probe against Deshmukh. (ANI)

