Left Menu

Situation in Ukraine an existential threat to Europe, Polish PM says

"Today we focus on the situation in Ukraine, because it is an existential threat to peace in Europe," Morawiecki said after a meeting with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels. He said Poland wanted the strongest possible sanctions to be introduced against Russia, including a ban on the import of coal.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 23:45 IST
Situation in Ukraine an existential threat to Europe, Polish PM says

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is an existential threat to peace in Europe, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

Ukraine has received weapons shipments from NATO members to help withstand a military invasion unleashed by Russian forces last week, while the West has also introduced sweeping sanctions on the Russian economy. "Today we focus on the situation in Ukraine, because it is an existential threat to peace in Europe," Morawiecki said after a meeting with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.

He said Poland wanted the strongest possible sanctions to be introduced against Russia, including a ban on the import of coal. "I can declare we can introduce an embargo on Russian coal even tomorrow. We are ready for that, we just want to get the fastest possible consent from the European Commission," Morawiecki said, also calling for Europe to stop buying Russian gas and oil "in a perspective of months".

He also told reporters Poland proposed that sanctions should be imposed on Russia's ally, Belarus, as soon as possible and said the head of the Commission agreed with him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
3
Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emptied ahead of mass COVID testing; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022