Russia to retaliate for U.S. expulsion of 12 diplomats at U.N.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-03-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 23:46 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia said on Tuesday it would retaliate over the U.S. expulsion of 12 of its diplomats at the United Nations for alleged spying.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the U.S. action "will not remain without a proper reaction and an answer - not necessarily symmetrical."
The United States said on Monday the expelled diplomats were "intelligence operatives" who had been "engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Maria Zakharova
- Foreign Ministry
- Russia
- The United States
- United Nations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Americans should leave Belarus immediately -U.S. State Dept
U.S. asks Honduras to extradite ex-president Hernandez - govt source, CNN
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more
Police surround house of ex-Honduran president after U.S. seeks extradition
Honduran police surround house of ex-president after U.S. seeks extradition