Tennis-ITF suspends Russian and Belarusian federations

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Tuesday announced the immediate suspension of the Russian Tennis Federation and Belarus Tennis Federation from its membership and from participation in international team competition until further notice.

"The ITF remains in close contact with the Ukraine Tennis Federation and stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine," the ITF said in a statement.

Also Read: WRAPUP 6-U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)