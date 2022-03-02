UK imposes sanctions on Belarusian figures over Ukraine invasion
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain said on Tuesday it had imposed sanctions against Belarusian individuals and organisations over the country's role in facilitating the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Four defence officials, including the Belarus Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Victor Gulevich, and two military enterprises have been included, the British foreign office said.
"The (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko regime actively aids and abets Russia’s illegal invasion and will be made to feel the economic consequences for its support for Putin," Foreign Minister Liz Truss said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Britain reports 46,186 new COVID cases, 234 deaths
Britain reports 54,218 new COVID cases, 199 deaths on Wednesday
Russia will retaliate if Britain imposes new sanctions, says Lavrov
Britain's vaccine officials advise 5- to 11-year-olds to get COVID shots
Britain to offer COVID vaccines to all 5-11 year olds