Tennis-Players cannot compete under name or flag of Russia or Belarus
Russian and Belarusian tennis players can continue to compete in international events and the Grand Slams but they cannot do so under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice, a joint statement by the international governing bodies said on Tuesday.
"The international governing bodies of tennis stand united in our condemnation of Russia's actions," the joint statement said.
