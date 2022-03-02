3 guests of former MP, his driver abducted in Delhi

Three guests of former MP AP Jithender Reddy, who were staying at his flat in South Avenue area here, and his driver have allegedly been abducted, police said on Tuesday. Police received a complaint claiming that four people were staying at Reddy's flat in central Delhi were abducted by some unidentified people. Out of these, three were guests of the ex-MP and Tilak Thapa was his driver, a senior police officer said. A case under section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the South Avenue police station and investigation into the matter was under progress, the officer said.

