3 guests of former MP, his driver abducted in Delhi
Three guests of former MP AP Jithender Reddy, who were staying at his flat in South Avenue area here, and his driver have allegedly been abducted, police said on Tuesday. A case under section 365 kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the South Avenue police station and investigation into the matter was under progress, the officer said.
- Country:
- India
Three guests of former MP AP Jithender Reddy, who were staying at his flat in South Avenue area here, and his driver have allegedly been abducted, police said on Tuesday. Police received a complaint claiming that four people were staying at Reddy's flat in central Delhi were abducted by some unidentified people. Out of these, three were guests of the ex-MP and Tilak Thapa was his driver, a senior police officer said. A case under section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the South Avenue police station and investigation into the matter was under progress, the officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tilak Thapa
- section 365
- Indian
- Delhi
- Jithender Reddy
- South Avenue
- Reddy
ALSO READ
Delhi: Quack arrested for raping a girl under the pretext of curing illness using black magic
Book on digital age by Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna creates buzz
Indian women suffer 3-wicket loss to NZ in second ODI
Delhi govt vs Centre: SC to hear plea relating to split verdict on control of services on March 3
Bastar Cafe will soon open in Raipur, Delhi