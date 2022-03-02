Sonowal reviews flood, land erosion prevention projects in Assam's Dibrugarh

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has reviewed various projects implemented to prevent land erosion and check floods in Assam's Dibrugarh. Senior officials apprised him of the projects around embankments and other measures taken to prevent floods and land erosion in the region, an official release said.

People from Halgaon in Bindhakota, Tengabari ghat, Pukhurijaan, Raidaang near Dinjaan Army camp, and around Bindhakota Bor Namghar have been facing floods during monsoon and several projects are being executed by the government to control it.

Sonowal, who holds the portfolio of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, asked officials and departments concerned to work swiftly towards a complete solution against floods in the area, the release added.

