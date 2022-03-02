Assistant supervisor of Rajasthan accountant general's office held: CBI

The CBI has arrested an assistant supervisor working in the office of Rajasthan accountant general in Jaipur for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a man for clearing his arrears and promotion benefits, besides regularizing his service there, officials said on Tuesday.

It was alleged that Assistant Supervisor Sinha was demanding and accepting the bribe on behalf of a senior DAG and an assistant supervisor both working in the Rajasthan AG’s office in Jaipur, besides some other officials, they said.

''It was further alleged that the assistant supervisor demanded the bribe on behalf of Sr DAG for releasing complainant's arrear, regularization of his service and promotion benefits,'' CBI Spokesperson R C Joshi said.

The agency arrested Sinha while accepting the bribe of Rs 1 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe of over Rs 12 lakh, officials said. ''Searches are being conducted today at the office and residential premises of the accused,'' Joshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)