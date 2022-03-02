World Court to hear Ukraine/Russia case March 7-8

The World Court on Tuesday said it will hold hearings on whether to order "provisional measures" in a suit brought by Ukraine against Russia on March 6-7.

The U.N. court said in a statement it had sent Russia an urgent communication to prepare in case it does order provisional measures, or immediate steps, to protect Ukraine, as it has requested.

Ukraine's suit filed Feb. 27 argues that Russia's claim it invaded Ukraine to prevent a genocide is false.

