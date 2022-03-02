Two Syrian army soldiers killed in attack by Kurdish-led SDF in al-Hasakah -state news agency
Two Syrian army soldiers were killed in an attack by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in northeastern province of Hasakah, Syrian state news agency reported on Tuesday.
It added the Syrian army forces responded to the source of the attack, and a number of Syrian Democratic Forces members were wounded.
