Slovenia's consulate in Ukraine destroyed in attack on Kharkiv -ministry

The Slovenian foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the country's consulate in Ukraine was destroyed in a military attack on the city of Kharkiv. The ministry said on its Twitter account that it condemned the act and Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

No employees were injured in the attack, Slovenia's STA news agency cited the ministry as saying. Kharkiv has been the target of some of the worst aerial attacks since Ukraine was invaded by Russian forces on Feb. 24.

At least 10 people were killed and 35 wounded on Tuesday in rockets strikes by Russian forces on the centre of the city, Ukraine's second-largest, Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said earlier in the day in a post on social media.

