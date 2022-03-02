Yellen tells EU's Dombrovskis 'further strong measures' needed on Russia -Treasury
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2022 02:09 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 02:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday told European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis that cooperation was needed on "further strong measures" in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine after unprecedented sanctions, the U.S. Treasury said.
"Secretary Yellen affirmed the United States’ support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, working together with our partners to hold Russia accountable," the Treasury said in a statement after a call between the U.S. and EU officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat
Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine
FOREX-Ukraine tensions, Fed hike talk drag on euro
Japan minister: Sanctions are among possible steps if Russia invades Ukraine
US warns Russia of 'severe consequences' if it invades Ukraine