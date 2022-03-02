Americans' approval of Biden's handling of Ukraine crisis rises -Reuters/Ipsos

Americans' approval of U.S. President Joe Biden's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine rose over the past week, with 43% saying they approve in a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Tuesday, up from 34% last week. A strong majority - 71% - of respondents said they believed the United States should provide Ukraine with weapons to respond to attacks that have seen Russians bomb urban areas as a six-day assault on its neighbor stalls. Some 77% said the United States should impose additional sanctions on Russia as a result.

A majority of respondents, 58%, said that paying more for fuel and gas because of the crisis was worthwhile to defend another democratic country. That was up from 49% who agreed with that statement in a poll taken on Feb. 23 and 24. Some 75% of respondents said they believed that doing nothing in Ukraine would embolden Russia to take further military action elsewhere in Europe, up from 71% a week earlier.

However, some 47% disapproved of Biden response's to the crisis, more than the 43% who approved of it. Biden's overall popularity has held near the low point of his presidency in recent weeks. He will have another chance to reach out to Americans on Tuesday night, when he gives his State of the Union address. Biden intends to use the annual speech both to stress the importance of countering Russian President Vladimir Putin and to push his domestic economic agenda, including reintroducing elements of his stalled Build Back Better program, administration officials said.

The poll was conducted online and in English throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,005 adults and has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of 3.8 percentage points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)