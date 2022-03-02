Left Menu

World Bank, IMF racing to get aid to Ukraine, warn of 'treacherous period'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2022 03:41 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 03:41 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The heads of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank on Tuesday said they were racing to provide billions of dollars of additional funding to Ukraine in the coming weeks and months, and warned that the war threatened to create "significant spillovers" to other countries. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass warned that commodity prices were rising, which risked further fueling inflation, and disruptions in financial markets would continue to worsen should the conflict persist.

The leaders said they were deeply shocked and saddened by the war, but did not explicitly mention Russia, which is a shareholder in both institutions.

