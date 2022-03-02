Left Menu

New Zealand police dismantle tents, tow vehicles to clear anti-vaccine protests

Clashes erupted between New Zealand police and anti-vaccine protesters on Wednesday as officers, armed with riot shields, towed away vehicles and dismantled tents set up outside the country's parliament grounds.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 02-03-2022 03:51 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 03:51 IST
New Zealand police dismantle tents, tow vehicles to clear anti-vaccine protests
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Clashes erupted between New Zealand police and anti-vaccine protesters on Wednesday as officers, armed with riot shields, towed away vehicles and dismantled tents set up outside the country's parliament grounds. Taking inspiration from truckers' demonstrations in Canada, hundreds of protesters have been blocking streets near the parliament in capital Wellington with trucks, cars and motorcycles for more than three weeks.

Police said 60 people were arrested and they had "gained significant ground" in efforts to clear the protesters. At least three officers were injured, police said. Protesters used fire extinguishers, paint-filled projectiles, homemade plywood shields and pitchforks as weapons and a cord was set up as a trip wire, police said. Social media footage showed protesters throwing full water bottles and shouting abuse at the police.

Authorities used loudspeakers to warn protesters they face arrest for trespassing on parliament grounds if they refuse to leave. At least 10 children were seen within the protest area and police said they had concerns for their wellbeing. "This is not an appropriate place for children and we continue to urge those with young ones to pack up and go home," New Zealand police said in a statement.

The protest began as a stand against COVID-19 vaccine mandates but was later joined by groups calling for an end to all pandemic restrictions. A country of five million people, New Zealand imposed tough anti-virus curbs that restricted its cases to just over 118,000 and 56 deaths, far lower than in many developed countries. But fuelled by the Omicron variant, daily infections are currently hovering near record levels.

About 95% of eligible people are vaccinated with two doses, with shots mandatory for some staff in front-line jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
3
FTSE 100 drops on banking stocks, Flutter Entertainment weakness

FTSE 100 drops on banking stocks, Flutter Entertainment weakness

 United Kingdom
4
Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022