QUOTES-Biden on Putin, inflation in State of the Union speech

Here are highlights of President Joe Biden's first formal State of the Union address on Tuesday:

RUSSIA "We are inflicting pain on Russia and supporting the people of Ukraine. Putin is now isolated from the world more than ever."

"He has no idea what's coming." INFLATION

"We have a choice. One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I think I have a better idea to fight inflation: Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America." INFRASTRUCTURE AND JOBS

"We’re done talking about infrastructure weeks. We’re going to have an infrastructure decade." "We’ll create good jobs for millions of Americans, modernizing roads, airports, ports and waterways all across America.

And we’ll do it all to withstand the devastating effects of the climate crisis and promote environmental justice." "We’ll build a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, begin to replace poisonous lead pipes — so every child — and every American — has clean water to drink at home and at school, provide affordable high-speed internet for every American — urban, suburban, rural and tribal communities."

