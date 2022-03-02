Left Menu

QUOTES-Biden on Putin, inflation in State of the Union speech

I think I have a better idea to fight inflation: Lower your costs, not your wages. More infrastructure and innovation in America." INFRASTRUCTURE AND JOBS "We’re done talking about infrastructure weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 08:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 08:12 IST
QUOTES-Biden on Putin, inflation in State of the Union speech

Here are highlights of President Joe Biden's first formal State of the Union address on Tuesday:

RUSSIA "We are inflicting pain on Russia and supporting the people of Ukraine. Putin is now isolated from the world more than ever."

"He has no idea what's coming." INFLATION

"We have a choice. One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I think I have a better idea to fight inflation: Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America." INFRASTRUCTURE AND JOBS

"We’re done talking about infrastructure weeks. We’re going to have an infrastructure decade." "We’ll create good jobs for millions of Americans, modernizing roads, airports, ports and waterways all across America.

And we’ll do it all to withstand the devastating effects of the climate crisis and promote environmental justice." "We’ll build a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, begin to replace poisonous lead pipes — so every child — and every American — has clean water to drink at home and at school, provide affordable high-speed internet for every American — urban, suburban, rural and tribal communities."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022