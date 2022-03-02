Left Menu

UP govt to ensure free travel of students arriving from Ukraine to their homes

Uttar Pradesh government will make arrangements to facilitate that all students hailing from the state and evacuated from Ukraine reach their respective homes safely and free of cost from Delhi Airport, said Avnish Awasthi, additional chief secretary (Home).

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-03-2022 09:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 09:04 IST
UP govt to ensure free travel of students arriving from Ukraine to their homes
Avnish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Uttar Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh government will make arrangements to facilitate that all students hailing from the state and evacuated from Ukraine reach their respective homes safely and free of cost from Delhi Airport, said Avnish Awasthi, additional chief secretary (Home). Awasthi while speaking to ANI said, "All the students of Uttar Pradesh arriving from Ukraine will reach their homes safely from Delhi and the full cost will be borne by the UP government."

The Indian government is continuously evacuating students who were stranded in Ukraine via neighbouring countries, he said. Awasthi added, "The Home Department and other departments of UP have been given the responsibility of ensuring their (evacuated) students' security." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022