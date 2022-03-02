Taiwan president to donate salary for Ukraine relief efforts
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 02-03-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 11:23 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday that she, Vice President William Lai and Premier Su Tseng-chang will each donate one month's salary to help with humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Tsai Ing-wen
- Taiwan
- Su Tseng-chang
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets slip, investors mull potential impact of Russia invading Ukraine
FOREX-Ukraine tensions, Fed hike talk drag on euro
United States offers Ukraine a loan guarantee of up to $1 bln
Japan minister: Sanctions are among possible steps if Russia invades Ukraine