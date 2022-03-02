Over 450,000 people came to Poland since Ukraine invasion started, minister says
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 02-03-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 11:55 IST
Over 450,000 people entered Poland from Ukraine since a Russian invasion of the country started last Thursday, Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker told private Radio Zet on Wednesday.
He added that the number of people entering Poland fell slightly on Tuesday to 98,000 from a record number of over 100,000 on Monday.
