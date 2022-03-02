Left Menu

Indigo flight brings back 211 students from Ukraine; MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomes them

An Indigo flight carrying 211 students studying in the war-torn country, Ukraine, landed in Delhi on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 11:55 IST
Indigo flight brings back 211 students from Ukraine; MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomes them
Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Indigo flight carrying 211 students studying in the war-torn country, Ukraine, landed in Delhi on Tuesday.

Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "This is one of the most complicated operations, Operation Ganga, because it is happening in the backdrop of conflict. It is the government's mission to bring back all the students out of harm's way and reunite them with their families. Private airlines and the Indian Air Force are responding to the Prime Minister's call and it is a very satisfying thing to welcome these students. This mission will continue till every single student is brought back."

Three more Indian Air Force aircraft are scheduled to fly to Poland, Hungary and Romania on Wednesday to ramp up the Centre's efforts to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, informed IAF officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022