Meghalaya govt trying its best to stop illegal coal trade: Rymbui

Despite shortage of manpower in the Police force, the Meghalaya government is trying its best to stop illegal coal trade in the state, said Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui.He said there is a shortage of about 1,800 personnel in the department.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 02-03-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 12:29 IST
He said there is a shortage of about 1,800 personnel in the department. ''With this shortage, it is not possible for the police to do everything,'' the minister said on Tuesday. ''Every now and then people are talking about this. Having said that, the government is trying its best to stop all the illegalities in the state,'' Rymbui told reporters here. ''There is a shortage of about 1,800 posts which are lying vacant in the state. I am talking about only the posts of SI and below. The MPSC also is in the process of recruiting officers,'' he added.

The home minister said that despite the shortage, he appreciated the police for trying their best to stop all illegalities in the state. ''We are trying to do the maximum possible and will continue to do it,'' he said.

Rymbui said that the department will be advertising over 148 posts shortly.

On the allegation that some militant groups are moving around in coal rich areas of West Khasi Hills District, the home minister said that the police have no knowledge about this till now.

''However, we will deal firmly if there are any such groups or anybody who are helping those groups,'' he said. The home minister further said that the department is also trying to take action against illegal check gates as per law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

