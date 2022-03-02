Left Menu

Himachal facing debt burden of Rs 63,200 crore: CM

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-03-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 12:30 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh is currently facing a debt burden of Rs 63,200 crore, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the state assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to discussion on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's address in the ongoing budget session, Thakur stated that the state's debt burden was about Rs 48,000 crore till 2017-18 financial year.

The previous Congress government had taken a loan of Rs 28,707 crore from 2012-13 to 2017-18 during its five years tenure, he added.

The growth of loans during the previous Congress government was 67 percent, whereas it is just 32 percent during the current government despite the pandemic COVID-19 hit the economy badly, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

