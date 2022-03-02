Ukraine to receive more missiles and Turkish drones, minister says
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 02-03-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 12:33 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday the country was set to receive Stinger and Javelin missiles from abroad, as well as another shipment of Turkish drones.
Several Western countries have pledged to supply Ukraine with weapons to fend off a Russian invasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Oleksii Reznikov
- Russian
- Turkish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets slip, investors mull potential impact of Russia invading Ukraine
FOREX-Ukraine tensions, Fed hike talk drag on euro
Japan minister: Sanctions are among possible steps if Russia invades Ukraine
US warns Russia of 'severe consequences' if it invades Ukraine