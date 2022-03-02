US sanctions on Russia won't affect IAF significantly: IAF Vice Chief

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will not be significantly impacted by the US's sanctions on Russia and India's relations with both countries are strong, Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh said on Wednesday. ''We know the geopolitical situation is difficult (currently)… Our relations with Russia will continue,'' Singh said at a press briefing here.

Russia started its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. Western nations including the US have imposed major economic and other sanctions on Russia following the offensive.

Three aircraft have departed to evacuate stranded citizens, the Indian Air Force vice chief said. ''We can operate four aircraft per day to evacuate Indians,'' he said.

The IAF vice chief said the evacuation operations will run round the clock till all Indians are brought back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)