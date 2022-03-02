Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-03-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 13:08 IST
Una Explosion main accused arrested from Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The main accused in the Una firecracker factory blast incident was arrested on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the state assembly.

Rohit Puri, the accused, was arrested from Mumbai by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by DIG Sumedha Dwivedi, Thakur said.

He gave the information during a discussion on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's address in the ongoing budget session.

In the explosion that happened in the illegally run factory on February 22, six migrant workers had been killed and 14 others had sustained burn injuries. As on Wednesday, the number of deaths had risen to 11.

Factory manager Deepak Kumar Rana was arrested on February 23.

