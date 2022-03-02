Left Menu

Russia aims to erase us, Ukraine's Zelenskiy says on day 7 of war

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 02-03-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 13:08 IST
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday nearly 6,000 Russians had been killed in the first six days of Moscow's invasion, and that the Kremlin would not be able to take his country with bombs and air strikes.

Referring to Russia's attack on Babyn Yar - the site of a World War Two massacre of Jews by German occupation troops and Ukrainian auxiliaries - Zelenskiy said: "This strike proves that for many people in Russia our Kyiv is absolutely foreign."

"They don't know a thing about Kyiv, about our history. But they all have orders to erase our history, erase our country, erase us all," he added in the address made on video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

