Admin in touch with families of 32 persons from Jammu stranded in Ukraine: Official

The administration is in touch with the families of all the 32 persons from Jammu who are stranded in war-torn Ukraine, a senior official said on Wednesday. The government is taking all possible measures for their safe return, he said. The administration here has issued two telephone numbers for assistance of the families, whose members are stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive. ''The district administration is in touch with the families of 32 stranded persons of Jammu in Ukraine'', a senior officer of Jammu district said, adding the government is taking all possible measures for their safe return.

The administration has asked families to seek any assistance from district Control room on telephone numbers -- 0191-2571616 and 0191-2571912.

