Left Menu

Admin in touch with families of 32 persons from Jammu stranded in Ukraine: Official

The administration is in touch with the families of all the 32 persons from Jammu who are stranded in war-torn Ukraine, a senior official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-03-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 13:09 IST
Admin in touch with families of 32 persons from Jammu stranded in Ukraine: Official
  • Country:
  • India

The administration is in touch with the families of all the 32 persons from Jammu who are stranded in war-torn Ukraine, a senior official said on Wednesday. The government is taking all possible measures for their safe return, he said. The administration here has issued two telephone numbers for assistance of the families, whose members are stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive. ''The district administration is in touch with the families of 32 stranded persons of Jammu in Ukraine'', a senior officer of Jammu district said, adding the government is taking all possible measures for their safe return.

The administration has asked families to seek any assistance from district Control room on telephone numbers -- 0191-2571616 and 0191-2571912.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022