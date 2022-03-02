Left Menu

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 02-03-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 13:10 IST
Maha: Man attacks woman with sickle in Palghar
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
A 45-year-old man allegedly stalked a woman and attacked her with a sickle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Mokhada taluka on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, and a manhunt has been launched for the absconding accused, an official said.

The accused Tulshiram Narge, a resident of Jandyacha pada, allegedly entered the victim's house when her husband was away and made advances at her, he said.

When the woman protested, the accused attacked her with a sickle and left her severely wounded before fleeing the scene, the official said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in a critically injured state, he said, adding that a case has been registered against the absconding accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

