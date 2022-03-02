China says over 2,500 of its citizens in Ukraine have been relocated
02-03-2022
More than 2,500 Chinese nationals in Ukraine have been moved out of the country, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular media briefing on Wednesday.
China has said previously that there were about 6,000 Chinese citizens living in the country.
