Belarus says it boosts security on southern, western borders
Belarus said on Wednesday it had stepped up security at its western and southern borders as Russia invades neighboring Ukraine.
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that his country had no plans to join Russia's military operation in Ukraine and dismissed Kyiv's allegations that Russian troops were attacking Ukraine from Belarusian territory.
