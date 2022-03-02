Left Menu

US sanctions on Russia won't affect us significantly: IAF Vice Chief

The Indian Air Force IAF will not be significantly impacted by the US sanctions on Russia and Indias relations with both the countries remain strong, Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh said on Wednesday. I am confident that it wont affect us significantly, he added.Three aircraft have departed to evacuate stranded citizens, the Indian Air Force vice chief said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 13:27 IST
Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will not be significantly impacted by the US sanctions on Russia and India's relations with both the countries remain strong, Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh said on Wednesday. ''We know the geopolitical situation is difficult (currently)… Our relations with Russia will continue,'' Singh said at a press briefing here.

Russia started its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. Western nations, including the US, have imposed major economic and other sanctions on Russia following the offensive.

When asked if US sanctions on Russia will impact the IAF, Singh said, ''Things are still unfolding. Our position is very strong and our relations with both the countries have remained (strong) and you have seen that.

''We are evaluating the situation. There will be certain difficulties, there is no doubt about it. But I think it should not affect us too much. I am confident that it won't affect us significantly,'' he added.

Three aircraft have departed to evacuate stranded citizens, the Indian Air Force vice chief said. ''We can operate four aircraft per day to evacuate Indians,'' he said.

The IAF vice chief said the evacuation operations will run round the clock till all Indians are brought back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

