EXCLUSIVE-UAE's Mashreqbank halts lending to Russian banks - sources

Dubai's Mashreqbank has halted lending to Russian banks due to heightened risk from the Russia-Ukraine war and is also reviewing its existing Russian exposure, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Russian financial institutions (FIs) were part of the bank's emerging market loans portfolio that Mashreqbank had grown in recent years to expand the book beyond the Middle East, the sources said.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-03-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 13:35 IST
Mashreqbank Image Credit: Flickr
Russian financial institutions (FIs) were part of the bank's emerging market loans portfolio that Mashreqbank had grown in recent years to expand the book beyond the Middle East, the sources said. The exposure was mainly short-term or one-year loans to banks, one of the sources said.

Mashreqbank declined to comment. The decision is one of the first reported instances of a bank in the Middle East halting ties to Russia and underscores growing nervousness across the globe about falling foul of Western sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

