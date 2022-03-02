UK predicts increasingly brutal approach from Russia's Putin - LBC

Left Menu

Ben Wallace Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • United Kingdom

Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine will become more brutal, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Wednesday.

"Anyone who thinks logically would not do what he (Putin) is doing, so we are going to see ... his brutality increase," Wallace told LBC radio.

"He doesn't get his way, he surrounds cities, he ruthlessly bombards them at night ... and he will then eventually try and break them and move into the cities."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

