Ukraine has enough for current spending despite war - finance minister

Ukraine had enough funds to cover all current spending, Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko said on Wednesday, noting international support amid the Russian invasion of his country.

"We have huge international support... We carry out all social payments, pensions, salaries, and financial support for the army," Marchenko told Ukrainian TV in an interview, adding the ministry would continue issuing domestic war bonds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)