EU Commission proposes temporary residence rights for Ukraine refugees

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed to grant temporary protection to people fleeing war in Ukraine, including a residence permit and access to employment and social welfare.

Designed to deal with mass arrivals of displaced persons in the EU, the new legislation will provide the same level of protection in all member states.

The proposal, which had been previously announced, will be discussed by EU interior ministers on Thursday.

