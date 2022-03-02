Hungary's OTP Bank can withstand further market shocks in Russia, Ukraine -cenbank

The capital position of Hungary's OTP Bank, central Europe's largest independent lender, is excellent and the bank can withstand further possible market shocks in Russia and Ukraine, the central bank said in an emailed reply to Reuters.

"Based on the stress tests and calculations, the group-level capital adequacy of the bank is excellent, which would not change substantially even in case of a further significant market shock in Russia and Ukraine," it said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)