Ukraine: more Russia talks being considered, depend on agenda

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters on Wednesday that holding more talks with Russia was under discussion and that a "substantial agenda" was needed.

Asked about the date for a second round of talks since Russia invaded its neighbor last week, Podolyak said: "It's under discussion for now. A substantial agenda is needed."

