German unemployment falls in February

German unemployment fell in February, official figures showed on Wednesday, pointing to an ongoing recovery in the job market, though the figures did not yet reflect the war in Ukraine. The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by 33,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.312 million.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-03-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 14:31 IST
German unemployment fell in February, official figures showed on Wednesday, pointing to an ongoing recovery in the job market, though the figures did not yet reflect the war in Ukraine. The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by 33,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.312 million. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a decrease of 25,000.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 5.0%. "The labour market continued its upward trend in February. However, the war in Ukraine is not yet reflected in the current indicators," said Detlef Scheele, head of the Labour Office.

