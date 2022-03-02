Mariupol in Ukrainian hands, Russia shelling civilians - local authorities
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 02-03-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 14:39 IST
Mariupol city council said on Wednesday their southern city was under Ukrainian control but locked in battles with Russian troops.
The council said on social media that Russian attackers were shelling civilian sites, including residential blocks, hospitals and dormitories for people displaced by fighting.
