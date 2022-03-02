Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 14:43 IST
Russian deputy PM: difficult to foresee scope of sanctions over Ukraine
Yuri Borisov Image Credit: Wikimedia
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on Wednesday it was difficult to foresee the scale and depth of Western sanctions the Russian economy in response to Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.

Western countries have taken unprecedented measures to isolate Russia's economy and financial system over its invasion of Ukraine, including sanctions on its central bank and the exclusion of some of its lenders from global payments system SWIFT.

