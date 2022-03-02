Left Menu

Woman kills husband in Rajasthan's Barmer

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-03-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 14:47 IST
Woman kills husband in Rajasthan's Barmer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman allegedly strangled her 34-year-old husband to death in Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening, they said.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station, Ugamraj Soni, said primary investigation reveals that the woman, Manju, was unhappy with her husband Anil, a labourer, because of his low income.

The couple used to consume alcohol and fight frequently, the SHO said. Police detained Manju, aged around 30, after Anil's mother registered a case of murder against her, he said.

The body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022