108 people from Himachal Pradesh evacuated from Ukraine so far: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday informed the assembly that 108 people from the state have been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine. The chief minister said presently no student from Himachal Pradesh is in Ukraine's capital Kyiv. However, some are still stuck in Kharkiv where an Indian student from Karnataka was killed on Tuesday, Thakur stated. His remarks came during a discussion on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's address in the ongoing budget session. Thakur said he had interacted with some of the students stranded in Ukraine and also their parents through video call, and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was making all possible efforts for their evacuation.

Participating in the discussion earlier, Congress legislator Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu alleged that the Centre failed to evacuate Indian students from Ukraine on time. He said 10-11 students from Himachal Pradesh are still stuck in Kharkiv.

