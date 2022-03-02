Left Menu

Guj ATS arrests man wanted for abduction, killing of Kolkata jeweller

A team of the ATS nabbed the accused Vishal Sharma from Shirdi in neighbouring Maharashtra, and has brought him to Ahmedabad for questioning, he said.Sharma, a native of Delhi, was wanted by the police in Kolkata and Odisha, with the latter having announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information on his whereabouts, the ATS said in a statement.On February 14, jeweller Shantilal Vaid 66 was found strangled to death at a guest house in Kolkatas Bhowanipore area.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-03-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 14:52 IST
Guj ATS arrests man wanted for abduction, killing of Kolkata jeweller
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a man, who was wanted for the abduction and murder of a Kolkata-based jeweller, from neighbouring Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. A team of the ATS nabbed the accused Vishal Sharma from Shirdi in neighbouring Maharashtra, and has brought him to Ahmedabad for questioning, he said.

Sharma, a native of Delhi, was wanted by the police in Kolkata and Odisha, with the latter having announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information on his whereabouts, the ATS said in a statement.

On February 14, jeweller Shantilal Vaid (66) was found strangled to death at a guest house in Kolkata's Bhowanipore area. Vaid had been abducted and his family had been asked to pay a ransom of Rs 1 crore, of which they had paid Rs 25 lakh.

The Kolkata police began the investigation based on the CCTV footage and evidence from the crime scene. Later, the police at Cuttack and Bhubaneswar of Odisha also joined the probe, the release stated.

The Gujarat ATS had received information that the accused was hiding in a hotel in Ahmedabad's Raipur Darwaja area, and following a probe, it was found that he was hiding in Shirdi by changing his identity, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022