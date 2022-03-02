Left Menu

Russia says it's ready for more talks today, not clear if Ukraine will join

The Kremlin said Russian officials were ready to hold a second round of talks with Ukraine on Wednesday but it was not clear if Ukrainian officials would turn up. Peskov also said Moscow needed to formulate a harsh, thought-out and clear response against measures imposed on Western countries to undermine the Russian economy.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 15:10 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said Russian officials were ready to hold a second round of talks with Ukraine on Wednesday but it was not clear if Ukrainian officials would turn up. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there was contradictory information regarding the talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Russia must stop the bombing of Ukrainian cities before talks could take place. Peskov also said Moscow needed to formulate a harsh, thought-out and clear response against measures imposed on Western countries to undermine the Russian economy.

