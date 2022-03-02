Ukraine says Russia may have fired at Odessa airport
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 02-03-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 15:22 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian deputy defense minister Hanna Malyar said on Wednesday authorities were looking into information about possible Russian rocket or artillery fire on the airport of Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odessa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets slip, investors mull potential impact of Russia invading Ukraine
FOREX-Ukraine tensions, Fed hike talk drag on euro
Japan minister: Sanctions are among possible steps if Russia invades Ukraine
US warns Russia of 'severe consequences' if it invades Ukraine