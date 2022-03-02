Elected councillors assume charge

The elected councillors of Erode Municipal Corporation and those of municipalities of Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, Puliampatty and Sathyamangalam, and members of 42 town panchayats took oath on Wednesday. In Erode, 60 councillors assumed office so did 102 of the four municipalities and 610 members of 42 town panchayats.

Officials said there were no untoward incident during the oath-taking ceremony. On March 4, the councillors would elect the Mayor of Erode, chairmen of the municipalities and president of 42 town panchayats.

