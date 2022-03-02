Jain inaugurates new projects to augment water supply in Delhi's Mundka, Sonia Vihar

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday inaugurated an underground reservoir with 2.95 crore liters capacity in Mundka to meet the demand for drinking water in the region.

Another underground reservoir of 2.68 crore liters capacity was inaugurated in Sonia Vihar. It is expected to benefit around 6 lakh residents in East Delhi.

Jain also laid the foundation for a sewage pumping station in Harsh Vihar, which will be able to treat 1.75 crore liters of sewage per day.

The minister said these initiatives will benefit around 8.45 lakh residents in the unauthorized colonies of Mundka, Sonia Vihar, and Harsh Vihar.

